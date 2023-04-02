Dolores Petersen

Nov. 28, 1931 - Mar. 27, 2023

Dolores Petersen, age 91, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant. She was born in Cudahy, WI, November 28, 1931, daughter of the late Charles and Martha (Nee: Graczyk) Jaworski.

On September 6, 1952, she was united in marriage to Nels B. Petersen. She was a longtime member of St. Rita Catholic Church and was very strong in her faith. Dolores loved and devoted her life to her family, always putting their needs before hers. She was incredibly proud of all her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She loved to laugh and reminisce over a cup of coffee and enjoyed singing old songs while Nels played guitar. Dolores valued hard work and believed in standing by your values and loved ones no matter what. She enjoyed many family camping excursions and attended numerous children's sporting events throughout the years. Dolores loved flowers and took great pride in planting her garden every spring.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of seventy years, Nels; her children: Karen (Cecil) Hutcheson of Colorado Springs, CO, Anthony Petersen, James (Sally) Petersen, all of Racine, Judith (Scott) Menningen of Fairview Park, Ohio, Andrew (Gina) Petersen of Appleton, WI, Neil (Jane) Petersen of Racine, David Petersen of Fenton, MO, Nancy (Justin) Froggatt of Milwaukee; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters: Sandra Deptula of Hernando, MS, Rose Staniak of Milwaukee; sister-in-law, Carole Jaworski of Mukwonago; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Ann Petersen; grandson, Mark Petersen; her brothers and sister: Gilbert Jaworski, Rosemary (William) Endvick, Gerald (Mary) Jaworski, Donald Jaworski; and brother-in-law, Richard Deptula.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 11:30 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church have been suggested by the family.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: