Dec. 2, 1931—July 16, 2023

RACINE—Dolores Norma Peterson (nee: Wickman), 92, of Racine, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023. She left this earthly world to join her husband to celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary in heaven.

Dolores was born in Ellison Bay, WI on December 2, 1931. She married the love of her life Laurence Peterson on July 16, 1949. They renewed their vows on their 70th wedding anniversary at Second Presbyterian Church, where they were members. Dolores worked at The Loom of Denmark as a cook in their Konditorei (Scandinavian cafe). She also worked at Ziabicki Import. She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, there was always too much to eat at every meal. She also loved reading, putting puzzles together and spending summers in Door County with her family.

Dolores is survived by her daughter, Carol Therkelsen and her husband Rick, granddaughter Tracie Feest and her husband Pete, great-granddaughter Amie, two bonus great-grandchildren Alexandra and Austin and one bonus great, great grandchild Grayson. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Emma, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dolores is preceded in death by her husband Laurence, parents Earl and Norma Wickman, brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Iris Wickman and son Don.

Funeral Services for Dolores will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private interment in West Lawn Memorial Park will follow.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Aurora for taking such great care of Dolores.

