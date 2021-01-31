Dolores Mortenson

Our family lost the sunshine in our lives, Dolores “Dee” Mortenson, 97, on January 15, 2021. Prior to 1979, Dee resided in Racine, Wisconsin with her husband, Thomas “Tommy” M. Mortenson, “the love of her life” who preceded her in death in 1991. Dee’s business career began at J.I. Case as an Executive Assistant, where she met “Tommy.” Celebrating 45 years of marriage, together they also built “Mortenson Electric,” a successful company in Racine. The Mortenson’s were active leaders in the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and St. Stanislaus Church in Racine. As retirees, the Mortenson’s moved to Florida and lived in Temple Terrace and Oldsmar where they were active in the Lions Club and the Friendship Playground project. Dee also lived in Tallahassee, Florida.