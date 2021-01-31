 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dolores Mortenson
0 comments

Dolores Mortenson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dolores Mortenson

1923 — 2021

Our family lost the sunshine in our lives, Dolores “Dee” Mortenson, 97, on January 15, 2021. Prior to 1979, Dee resided in Racine, Wisconsin with her husband, Thomas “Tommy” M. Mortenson, “the love of her life” who preceded her in death in 1991. Dee’s business career began at J.I. Case as an Executive Assistant, where she met “Tommy.” Celebrating 45 years of marriage, together they also built “Mortenson Electric,” a successful company in Racine. The Mortenson’s were active leaders in the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and St. Stanislaus Church in Racine. As retirees, the Mortenson’s moved to Florida and lived in Temple Terrace and Oldsmar where they were active in the Lions Club and the Friendship Playground project. Dee also lived in Tallahassee, Florida.

Dee is survived by her loving family. She was the proud mother of two: Tom and Cheryl. Her positive attitude, strength, beauty and love will always be remembered by her daughter Cheryl and her husband Bill Hunter, her son Tom and his wife Pam Mortenson, and her grandchildren Crystal Dee Johnson, Shawn Alvarez, Tom Mortenson II, and Todd Mortenson.

Dee loved her five great-grandchildren: Alexander, Griffin, and Hailey Alvarez and Emily and Kenna Mortenson. Dee will be dearly missed by the Lojeski and Mortenson family members and will remain forever in our hearts.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News