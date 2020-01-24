March 8, 1924 — January 21, 2020

With her family by her side, Dolores Milburn Coates, age 95, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Stratford, Hamilton County, Iowa, March 8, 1924, daughter of the late Ward and Rilla (Nee: Chally) Milburn.

Dolores was a graduate of Central High School, Duluth, MN, in 1942. On June 24, 1944, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Glenn Richard Coates, at the First Methodist Church in Warrenton, Virginia, where Glenn was stationed. While Glenn was deployed overseas Dolores attended Duluth State Teachers College. Upon Glenn’s return, they both attended UW-Madison where Dolores received a BS in history and Glenn a law degree in 1948. In 1952 they moved to Racine and made their home by the lake.

Dolores was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was very active with St. Luke’s Hospital Auxiliary, serving on the Board of Directors. Dolores was a loyal member of the PEO Sisterhood AZ chapter. She was responsible for the very busy social life she and Glenn enjoyed. She was extraordinary witty and articulate — and a warm and charming hostess. Most importantly, she was a sympathetic, wise, and very loving wife and mother.