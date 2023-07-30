Dolores Mary Gibson-Kunka, age 89, passed away peacefully Monday evening, July 24, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant with all of her children by her side. Dolores was born in Racine on January 30, 1934, daughter of the late Clarence and Frances (nee: Pier) Heck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, Tuesday August 1, 2023, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or the Racine Zoological Society have been suggested.For full obituary please visit: https://meredithfuneralhome.com/obituaries