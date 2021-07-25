Dolores K. Bryant (nee: Breigenzer)

May 23, 1948 – July 18, 2021

STURTEVANT — Dolores K. Bryant, 73, received the promise of eternal life on July 18, 2021. She was born in Kenosha on May 23, 1948, daughter of the late Xavier and Eunice (nee: Hendrickson) Breigenzer.

Dolores attended University of Wisconsin–Parkside where she studied Music and was on the fencing team. She enjoyed music and singing for years to come and even has recorded a CD. She loved spending time in her garden and also loved her grandchildren tremendously.

Dolores leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Christine (John) Zabel and family; sons, Kenneth Matelski, James Matelski, Jason Matelski, Joseph (Laura) Matel; grandchildren, Brook, Julia, Brandon, Mason, Connor, Brittany, Emma, Harper; sisters, Ruth Lenfestey, Loretta Hawley; brother, Mark Breigenzer; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Bryant; and daughters-in-law, Roberta Matelski, and Brandy Matelski.