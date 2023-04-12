June 29, 1942—April 8, 2023

RACINE—Dolores Jean (nee: Kannenberg) Killips passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at The Pines in Clintonville.

She was born on June 29, 1942 to the late Erving and Grace (nee: Lechner) Kannenberg in Racine. Dolores was a graduate of Horlick High School. After graduation, she was employed at J. I. Case for 30 years. After retirement, she was employed at Miller Compressing in Racine. Dolores was a member of Racine Assembly of God, enjoyed crocheting, volunteering at the Hopes Center and Helping the homeless community.

She is survived by her sons: Richard J. Hope and Todd (Jessica) Hope; daughter, Leslie (Scott) Habedank; grandchildren: Ashley, Megan, Phillip, Sam, Tyler, Katelyn, Kaylee, Kelsee, Ricky, Lexie, Dylan, Kristina, Steven Orlon and numerous great-grandchildren.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Hope and daughter, Terri Hope.

Funeral services for Dolores will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. https://www.gofundme.com/f/dolores-killips-hope

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404