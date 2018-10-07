Try 1 month for 99¢
Dolores I. Bethke

March 5, 1929—October 3, 2018

RACINE – Dolores I. Bethke, 89, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

Dolores was born in Milwaukee on March 5, 1929 to Matthew E. and Clara (nee, Zimmer) Keefe. On June 17, 1950, Dolores married Gerald Bethke at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 27, 2009. Dolores was retired from Nielsen, Madsen & Barber and was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Parish. She was an avid golfer and bowler. Dolores loved to cruise and travel, especially to Las Vegas. She belonged to Humble Park Niners and loved playing Schafkopf. She loved Siamese cats and had them for over 40 years.

Survivors include her sons, Daniel Bethke, William (Charlene) Bethke and Mark (Cherie) Bethke; and daughter, Laura Bethke; grandchildren, Sara, Kelly and Christine. Dolores is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marcia Huck, and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Matthew Keefe; and sister, Mary McCarty.

A memorial Mass for Dolores will be held at St. Patrick Parish, 1100 Erie Street, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Anthony Thomas. A private family interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Dolores’s memory.

