 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dolores Holman Anderson
0 comments

Dolores Holman Anderson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dolores Holman Anderson

RACINE—Dolores Holman Anderson, age 59, passed away March 3, 2021. It is with great sadness, but great joy in our hearts, the passing of our loved one, Delores Anderson whom is seated at the right hand of our Father whom lives in heaven. She loved life as well as her family and lived everyday to serve the Lord.

She is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy.

She leaves behind her son Rufus and daughter Brieanna; grandchildren: Ani, Willa, Claire, Nick, Ashton, and Aidan; siblings: William (Bekki), Valerie, Carolyn, Christopher, Rayna and other relatives and friends.

Combined services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM. Funeral at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Ave., Racine.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WARNING GRAPHIC | Watch Now: City of Racine Police Department shows off its new VirTra training simulator

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News