RACINE—Dolores Holman Anderson, age 59, passed away March 3, 2021. It is with great sadness, but great joy in our hearts, the passing of our loved one, Delores Anderson whom is seated at the right hand of our Father whom lives in heaven. She loved life as well as her family and lived everyday to serve the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy.
She leaves behind her son Rufus and daughter Brieanna; grandchildren: Ani, Willa, Claire, Nick, Ashton, and Aidan; siblings: William (Bekki), Valerie, Carolyn, Christopher, Rayna and other relatives and friends.
Combined services will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM. Funeral at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Ave., Racine.
