Oct. 13, 1932 - Feb. 2, 2022

RACINE, WI - Dolores Hermansen, 89, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022. She was born on October 13, 1932, in Racine, WI, daughter of Albert and Marie "Mayme" (nee: Scheible) Gorski. Dolores was the youngest of eight children.

Dolores graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1950. She began working at Walker Manufacturing after graduation and had a successful career as an executive secretary for the company president before stepping down to raise her daughters.

Dolores was married for 63 years to her beloved husband, Eugene "Gene" Hermansen, who preceded her in death. Together, they were long-time parishioners at St. Lucy's Catholic Church. Dolores loved singing and performing and was a member of Sweet Adelines for many years, singing "lead," and participating in numerous shows and competitions. She also volunteered at All Saints (Ascension) for over 15 years, helping to run the "Schwobble" hospital game show for patients and families.

Dolores enjoyed bicycling, walking and spending time with friends, including long-time friend, Joyce Glaess, and her "Red Hat" friends, including Ruth Lechner-Thomforde. She was an avid reader and instilled a love of reading in her three daughters. Dolores was a talented seamstress, knitter, and stitcher and in high school won a national award for a sweater she designed and knitted. Dolores had a youthful spirit and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, taking countless trips to the zoo with her grandchildren, attending plays and musicals and going on shopping adventures with her daughters.

Above all, Dolores was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy, and she was extremely proud of her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. Dolores' legacy will live on through her daughters: Kathy (Steve) Cardamone of Dublin, OH; Lisa (Scott) Porter of MT. Pleasant, WI; and Carol (Chip) Kobulnicky of Laramie, WY; her grandchildren: Chris (Emily) Porter; Michael Porter; Henry Kobulnicky, and Anna Kobulnicky; and her granddog Joey Cardamone. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dolores' infectious optimism allowed her to always find the small patch of blue in a cloudy sky. She easily connected with people and made friends everywhere. Dolores touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

A special thank you to the staff at Primrose Retirement Community of MT. Pleasant for their loving care given to Dolores and her family. Thank you also to St. Croix Hospice for their support during her last days.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Lucy's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements are by Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Interment will follow at a later date.

