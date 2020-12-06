Dolores "Dory" Jackel

She was born on April 26, 1930, the only child to John and Marian (nee:Corbeille) Niemiec. She was united in marriage to Ernest Jackel on September 13, 1952. They enjoyed 63 wonderful years together before his passing in 2015. In her early married life, Dory was a dedicated mother and homemaker to her three children, Paul, Greg, and Peter. After her sons entered high school, she began a job as a medical transcriptionist where she typed medical doctor’s notes into patient records. She worked part-time in this position for many years before retiring in 2005.

She enjoyed reading, movies, and music, but her biggest enjoyment came from spending time with her family. Watching movies or television shows together (sometimes with a batch of her delicious homemade fudge), occasionally having a family dinner at Brusha’s Restaurant enjoying their pizza or tending to their family dogs brought her immense joy. She attended church on a regular basis until the pandemic made it unsafe for her to attend mass and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. When her husband retired, they took several trips to Las Vegas to spend time with their son, Greg’s family. They bought and lived in a trailer that was on their son’s family’s property, so they would stay for an extended period time. Some of these visits lasted up to three months. She was kind, caring, generous and loving person who took her faith seriously and lived her life as a good Christian. She was also a devoted wife and loving mother and will be dearly missed by those that she has left behind.