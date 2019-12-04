Dolores 'Dolly' M. Berby

May 9, 1932—November 27, 2019

RACINE—Dolores M. (nee: Frederiksen) Berby, 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center.

She was born in Racine on May 9, 1932, the daughter of the late Carl and Christa (nee: Holmen) Frederiksen. Dolly was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School. In 1968, she was united in marriage to David Berby. Dolly worked for Racine Hydrolics for many years. She, along with David, owned and operated the Golden Acre Farm, consisting of Berby Kennels, where they bred champion Golden Retrievers.

Surviving are her son, Randal Dvorak, grandson, Anthony Dvorak, step-son, David (Rhonda) Berby and her sister, Darlene Bindel. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, David on November 24, 2018 and her nephew, Todd Bindel.

Memorial service will be held at New Hope Lutheran Church, 5970 Douglas Ave, on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12 noon. There will be a visitation at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest with David at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Racine Humane Society have been suggested.