November 26, 1925—March 10, 2019
Dolores “Dee” Uhen, 93, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.
Born in Cogswell, North Dakota on November 26, 1925, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Therese (nee: Fritscher) Kummeth. She spent her early life in Cogswell where she graduated from Cogswell High School. She graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in 1947 and went on to get her bachelor’s degree from Marquette University, graduating in 1951.
On June 14, 1952, at Our Lady of Mercy in Cogswell, North Dakota, she was united in marriage to Donald Uhen. Following marriage, they made their home in Cudahy before moving to Burlington in 1953. Dolores was a registered nurse at Burlington Hospital. She worked in the maternity ward, helping with the delivery of hundreds of children in the Burlington area from 1970 to 1988. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a 60-year member of St. Mary Adult Choir. She was a founding member of what is now the Tri Parish Prayer Network and was instrumental in starting the Harmony Club in Burlington. Dolores enjoyed bridge, traveling and crocheting. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Donna (Jim) Makouske, David (Rebecca Ruedebusch-Uhen) Uhen, Judy (Dave) Meigel, Jean (John Gabaldo) Uhen, Greg (Cindy) Uhen, Katy (Bruce) LaBuda and Mary (Anthony) Savoia; grandchildren, Christine (Tom), Dan, Joe, Gina, Lee (China), Ray, Ty, Rose, Max, Sam, Zac (Carly), Christoph (Meghan), Trudie, Eugene, Dora, Emma, Ben, Sarah, Dan, Kerstin, Carolyn, Sasha, Diego and Ali; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Alex and one on the way; brother, Robert Kummeth; sister-in-law, Donna Uhen and brother-in-law, Richard Uhen. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Lorraine and Mary, brother Lawrence, granddaughter Abby and granddaughter-in-law Meghan.
The family would like to thank Dr. Weber and his staff, along with the ER and ICU at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. They would also like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place for their care of Dolores during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Adult Choir/Resurrection Choir or St. Mary Grade School.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Noon at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with family on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4 PM until 8 PM at Schuette Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the service on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
