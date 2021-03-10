Dolores 'Dee' Mary Cichanofsky (nee: Kiernan)

June 17, 1932—March 5, 2021
RACINE—Dolores Mary Cichanofsky, “Dee”, age 88, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, WI, June 17, 1932, daughter of the late James and Emma (nee Veltus) Kiernan.
Dee graduated from St. John Nepomuk Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1950”. On May 29, 1954 at St. John Nepomuk she was united in marriage to Stanley R. Cichanofsky. Dee was a member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church. She was employed in the offices of Hamilton Beach, Twin Disc, Professional Positioners and Getty’s Manufacturing. Dee was proud of her Irish heritage and had visited the area in County Cavan Ireland where her father was born. Life’s greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events in Racine, Iron Mountain, MI. She was an avid reader who enjoyed playing cards and fishing up north. Dee especially enjoyed helping others and was a very giving person. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Stanley “Chick” and their loving sons, James (Cindy) of Crystal Falls, MI, David (Kim) of Racine, Jeffrey (Kristine) of Racine. Also surviving are her much loved grandchildren: Amy (Tim) Hallenbeck, Nikki and Tim Cichanofsky, Danielle VanBuskirk, Tyler Cichanofsky, Kelli (Tim) Bollom; loving great grandchildren: Kelsey (Grayden) Bohn, Christopher Hallenbeck, Teddy VanBuskirk, Stanley James, Kason, Jacie, and Lynnlee Bollom; loving sisters: Mary Ann Geraghty, Rita Venturini; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, Saturday, March 13, 2021, 10:30 am with Rev. Fr. Patrick O’Loughlin officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
