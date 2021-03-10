Dolores 'Dee' Mary Cichanofsky (nee: Kiernan)

Dee graduated from St. John Nepomuk Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1950”. On May 29, 1954 at St. John Nepomuk she was united in marriage to Stanley R. Cichanofsky. Dee was a member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church. She was employed in the offices of Hamilton Beach, Twin Disc, Professional Positioners and Getty’s Manufacturing. Dee was proud of her Irish heritage and had visited the area in County Cavan Ireland where her father was born. Life’s greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events in Racine, Iron Mountain, MI. She was an avid reader who enjoyed playing cards and fishing up north. Dee especially enjoyed helping others and was a very giving person. She will be dearly missed.