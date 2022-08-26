Dolores "Dee" Foreman

Oct. 22, 1938 – Aug. 20, 2022

RACINE – Dolores Gloria (nee: Pasini) Foreman, age 83, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded with the love of family, on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Dolores was born in Racine on October 22, 1938 to Nazzareno “Reno” and Maria (nee: Baldi) Pasini. A graduate of Washington Park High School, she went on to graduate from Stephens College in St. Louis, MO. On April 4, 1958, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Howard “Howie” Foreman.

Dee and Howie had been members of St. Edward, Sacred Heart and St. Lucy Parishes, and current members of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. During her career, Dee was employed as a buyer for Gimbel’s and as a travel agent for LaMacchia Travel in Kenosha, from where she retired. For the past 30 years, Dee and Howie enjoyed wintering in sunny Florida and spending summers with their family on Greater Bass Lake in Antigo, WI. Dee was an avid golfer, fantastic cook and was forever hosting gatherings for family and friends.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Howie; their children: Laura Foreman, Connie (Michael) Baer, Julie (Dave) Feiler and William “Bill” (Sue) Foreman; grandchildren: Daniel and Benjamin Crogan; Kaitlyn (Travis) Gano; Steve (Kira Ibarra), Samuel and Joseph Baer; Maria (fiancé, Noah Perkins) and Anna (fiancé, Jacob French) Feiler; great-grandsons: Levi and Lucas Baer; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her sister, Julia (Jack) Linstroth; sisters-in-law: Frances (Norman) Trudeau, Shirley (Harold) Schimek and Mildred (Verlyn) Almond; and lifelong friend, Sue “Sukey” Krekling.

Services celebrating Dee’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Memorials to Racine Friendship Clubhouse or to Running Strong for American Indian Youth have been suggested.

The entire family would like to thank Dee’s daughters, Connie (for the donation of a kidney to Mom in 2001…giving us many more years with her) and to Mayo Clinic for the many years of outstanding medical care. May God bless all of you!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000