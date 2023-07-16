Dec. 10, 1937—July 10, 2023

RACINE—Dolores Corrine Grimmer (nee Krause) 85, of Racine passed away July 10, 2023. She was born December 10, 1937 in Detroit Michigan to Zoe Ellen and Alphonse Krause. She grew up on Minneapolis Avenue in Detroit. She attended St Clare of Montefalco Grade School, St Paul High School, and continued on to theUniversity of Detroit. Dee worked as an administrative secretary in labor relations for the Chrysler Corporation where she made many of her lifelong friends. She married her beloved husband John James Grimmer July 8, 1967.

Dolores moved to Racine with her family in 1973. She worked for over twenty-five years doing administrative work for Dr. Robert Becker DDS. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and sang in the choir for many years. Dolores and John were avid golfers, and they loved it so much they found their dream home across the street from Meadowbrook Country Club.

She had many friends through the club, and also through playing in multiple bridge groups. One of her favorite things to do was cook fabulous meals and host dinner parties. She had so many great recipes to share. Dolores also became an accomplished seamstress and made many dresses for her daughters and herself for all types of occasions.

Dee loved spending many winter months in Naples, Florida with her brother and her dear friends Merinda and Joe Kaczmarek. But above all this, she cherished her time with her children and doted on her granddaughters.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John.

She leaves behind her children: Christina (Alex) Holderness, Carolyn (Steven) Chybowski, Matthew (Emily) Grimmer, and her granddaughters: Regan and Katherine Grimmer. She also leaves behind her cherished siblings and in-laws: Joan and Robert Louwers, Gerald and Hope Krause, her nephews, nieces, and treasured friends.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Dee’s life will be held, Friday, July 21, 2023, 11:30 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. Private interment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit, MI. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Friday, 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. www.lls.org, have been suggested by the family.

