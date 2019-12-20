Dolores A. Olmstead Nee: Fredericks

RACINE — Dolores Ann Olmstead, age 89, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Siena Shorelight Memory Care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 3031 Drexel Ave., with the Reverend Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet Friday at the funeral home 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church, 9-10 a.m. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Research has been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
