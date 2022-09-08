Jan. 19, 1935—Aug. 28, 2022

BROOKFIELD—Doctor Marialyce Gove (O’Connor; Gottschalk), 87, of Brookfield, WI, passed away on August 28, 2022. She was born January 19, 1935, in Waterloo, Iowa to the late John J. and Coletta (Maher) O’Connor. Marialyce earned her bachelor’s from Marquette University in 1957, her master’s in educational counseling from UW-Milwaukee in 1975, and her doctorate in educational administration from UW-Madison in 1987.

Marialyce was deeply committed to progressive values and was a staunch advocate for women’s rights. She was a member of the Junior Women’s League and the League of Women Voters. Marialyce was active in the Racine County Democratic Party, and later served as chairperson of the Brown County Democratic Party.

In 1977, Marialyce founded the Women’s Resource Center in Racine, WI, where she served as executive director from 1977 to 1981. During that time, she also worked on a Wisconsin legislative special committee to study domestic violence. Today, the Women’s Resource Center continues to provide counseling, support, and shelter to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Marialyce’s commitment to women continued into retirement, when she served as board president of the Friends of St. Catherine Residence, in Milwaukee, WI.

Marialyce loved learning and believed in the power of education to better individuals and society. During her doctoral program, Marialyce worked as an academic dean in the college of letters and science at UW-Madison. She later held administrative positions at UW-Extension in Madison, Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, and St. Norbert’s College in DePere.

A lover of fine arts, Marialyce frequented performances, galleries, and museums. Being Marialyce, she also volunteered at the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee Historical Society.

Marialyce relished the opportunity to travel. She delighted in many destinations, but was particularly drawn to Ireland, where she connected with her Irish heritage. She was also a gracious and generous host to travelers. She opened her home to campaign workers, foreign exchange students, and Irish artists and artisans.

Above all, Marialyce loved entertaining, surrounding herself with interesting people, and bringing folks together. She listened intently, empathized genuinely, loved deeply, and laughed easily. She centered her life around rich interpersonal relationships.

Marialyce was united in marriage with Robert L. Gove on May 24, 1997. She raised her family with her first husband, the late William W. Gottschalk (married August 25, 1956).

Beloved wife of Robert Gove. Cherished mother of Dr. Ann Lawrence (Dayle Gamache) of Elm Grove, WI, Ginny (Mike) Walters of Genesee WI, and Cait (Chuck) Berth of Green Bay, WI. Devoted grandmother to Thom (Katie) Berth, Allison (Ryan) Kierth, Alex Walters, Emily Berth, Bill (Nichole) Walters, Mary Walters, and Connor Walters. Great-grandmother to Olive Walters and Madeline Berth.

The family will be honoring Marialyce in a private celebration of her life.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal”.—Found on an Irish headstone -