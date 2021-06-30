Oct. 13, 1942—June 20, 2021
RACINE—Dixie Lee Fassett-Rissley, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
Dixie was born on October 13, 1942 to Carl and Mae Venila Fassett. She was born and raised in Binghamton City in New York State. Dixie married Norm Rissley, Sr. and enjoyed 46 years of marriage. She bartended for many years at the Blue Canary in Milwaukee. Dixie had a few other jobs in her lifetime but enjoyed her years at the Blue Canary the most. She enjoyed shopping at Goodwill, playing Yahtzee, sewing and crocheting. Dixie also liked to make crosses for people. Most importantly she loved to spend time with her family. Her family was lucky to have someone so special that it makes saying goodbye so hard. She will be missed deeply by her loved ones.
Dixie is survived by her children: Carl (Kim) Rissley, Sherry (David) Westphal and Norman (Cathy) Rissley, Jr.; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn O’Meara; sister-in-law Linda Simonds. She is further survived by nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman, Sr., parents, sister Myrna Tyler and brother John Fassett.
A Visitation for Dixie will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A private interment will take place.
