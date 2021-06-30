Dixie Lee Fassett-Rissley

Dixie was born on October 13, 1942 to Carl and Mae Venila Fassett. She was born and raised in Binghamton City in New York State. Dixie married Norm Rissley, Sr. and enjoyed 46 years of marriage. She bartended for many years at the Blue Canary in Milwaukee. Dixie had a few other jobs in her lifetime but enjoyed her years at the Blue Canary the most. She enjoyed shopping at Goodwill, playing Yahtzee, sewing and crocheting. Dixie also liked to make crosses for people. Most importantly she loved to spend time with her family. Her family was lucky to have someone so special that it makes saying goodbye so hard. She will be missed deeply by her loved ones.