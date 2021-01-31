Dinah L. Sparks (nee: Wilkening)

She was born to parents Thomas and Marjorie Wilkening in Vancouver, B.C. on October 4th, 1943. Dinah was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by her husband William Sparks, her sons Thomas Sparks (Brittany Sparks) of Racine, WI, Andrew Sparks (Erin Sparks) of Waterford, WI & daughter Deb Torres of Edinburg, TX; her sister Joan Wilkening, brothers Christopher Wilkening, Peter Wilkening and five grandchildren, Gage, Sander, Avery, Caldwell and Lena. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Dinah was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.