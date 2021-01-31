October 4th, 1943 — January 21st, 2021
Dinah L. Sparks (nee: Wilkening) passed away peacefully on January 21st, 2021 after a brave battle with cancer.
She was born to parents Thomas and Marjorie Wilkening in Vancouver, B.C. on October 4th, 1943. Dinah was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by her husband William Sparks, her sons Thomas Sparks (Brittany Sparks) of Racine, WI, Andrew Sparks (Erin Sparks) of Waterford, WI & daughter Deb Torres of Edinburg, TX; her sister Joan Wilkening, brothers Christopher Wilkening, Peter Wilkening and five grandchildren, Gage, Sander, Avery, Caldwell and Lena. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Dinah was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
The Sparks family would like to thank Ascension at Home and Kenosha Hospice Alliance for her care. The family has entrusted Strouf Funeral Home of Racine, WI with her cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Ascension All Saints Hospital Cancer Center in her memory.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
262-632-5101
