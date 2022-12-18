 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dimitrios Koutsopoulos

Dimitrios Koutsopoulos

July 24, 1928—Dec. 4, 2022

WHEELING, IL—Dimitrios Koutsopoulos, Wheeling, IL, formerly of Kenosha/Racine, passed away on December 4, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 7:00 pm. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:00—7:00 p.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

