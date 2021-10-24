 Skip to main content
Dimitar 'Mike' Nonevich
Dimitar 'Mike' Nonevich

Dimitar "Mike" Nonevich

MT. PLEASANT — Dimitar “Mike” Nonevich, 64, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. His funeral Service will be held in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 4313-18th Avenue, Kenosha, on Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday, October 25th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to meet at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and proceed to the church at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

