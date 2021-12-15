October 4, 1933—December 10, 2021

RACINE—Dikran Mahdasian, 88, passed away peacefully at Ascension Hospital in Racine, WI.

Dikran was born in 1933 in Beirut, Lebanon to Armenak and Haiganoush (nee Yeghissian) Mahdasian, Dikran was their third child with two older brothers and one younger sister. He attended Jemaran Armenian School in Lebanon where he learned four languages and excelled in athletics.

He worked in the family’s shirt making business until the time when the family decided to come to America. He lived in Chicago for a short period before settling in Racine and becoming part of the St. Hagop Armenian Church community where he met his future wife, Nancy Asdigian.

He had his own Tailoring business in Milwaukee where he was the primary tailor for Marshall Field’s and Chapman Brothers. He then went to work at Twin Disc to be closer to his family on a daily basis.

Never satisfied with working for someone else, he always dreamed of having his own businesslike the family had in Lebanon. He started with his sister who opened a tennis and golf apparel shop and would need someone to do the alterations, opening Dikran Tailors & Service Box in downtown Racine. He also loved to work on cars and owned Dikran Auto’s Used Car lot in Caledonia in the late 80’s.

Dikran was immensely proud of his Armenian heritage and was active in the Racine Armenian Community. He served as an Armenian School Teacher, Choir singer, Deacon, and Board member of St. Hagop Church. He was also a long-standing member of the local ARF & amp; ARS Chapters. Seeing his family and grandchildren continue to embrace their Armenian heritage gave him great pride.

Dikran was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother Kaloust Mahdasian along with his in-laws and many brothers and sisters in law.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; sons: Vahan and Sarkis; brother VaruJohn (Armeeg) Mahdasian, sister Shakeh (Joe) Yahnian; sisters-in-law: Sosi Mahdasian, Joanne Asdigian, and Azniv Asdigian; grandchildren: Sosi, Sevan and Ani Mahdasian and their mother Kathleen; along with many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

Services will be held on Saturday December 18, 2021 at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 Newman Road, with Rev. Father Daron Stepanian officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Service to begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations to the following Armenian groups: St. Hagop Church, Racine ARF, and Racine ARS.

