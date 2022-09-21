UNION GROVE — Dianne Udell, age 79, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove. She was born in Racine on February 1, 1943 daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (nee: Nordstrom) Petrick. On June 27, 1964 she was united in marriage to James Udell. Dianne enjoyed gardening, movies and visiting with old friends and neighbors. After graduating from Washington Park High School, she attended and graduated from the Accredited School of Beauty Culture in Racine and worked as a beautician. In the 1970’s, she was a Red Cross volunteer working in the area of aid to military families. Surviving are her husband James, daughter Lisa, son Michael, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grand dog Bandit.