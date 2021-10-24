Dianne Mae Allen (nee: Holsinger)

December 30, 1939—October 15, 2021

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — Dianne married Harold Allen in 1967 and raised two families as one. She was her own boss keeping all eight of us well fed and loved. She also shared her time with the Jaycees, the PTA, and the Sturtevant newspaper as a writer. She loved playing her guitar and wrote wonderful poems. She never missed a birthday or holiday and she made the world’s best apple pie!

Harold and Dianne loved to travel by motorcycle and motorhome sightseeing and visiting friends and family. Mom loved to collect coffee mugs and silver spoons from every state that they traveled through.

She was preceded in death by her parents Roscoe and Marian (Mohrbacher) Holsinger; her brothers, Don and Jim, and sister Lois (Neumann). She will be deeply missed by her children: Richard, Donna Bruno-Allen, Cindy, Jodi Curry (Allen) Christina (Kiki) Audley (Allen) John (Marlene) Troy (Shannon). She is also survived by her twin sister Donna Bohlman; and her sisters Marilynn (Donald) Hauch, and Carol (Emil) Hess. She will lovingly be missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and their dog Nellie.

A Golden Heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.