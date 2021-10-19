Dianne Lynn Shoemaker Wilcox

Dianne was born October 20, 1948 in Barron, Wisconsin; the daughter of William and Alma (Hanson) Shoemaker. She lived in Wisconsin all her life moving from Barron to Roberts and then to River Falls where she graduated from high school. After high school, she married Michael Wilcox and had many great years together. They moved to the Milwaukee area where she studied accounting and computer training at Gateway Technical Institute. She worked in computers with Abbott and Case. She was also active in her church and loved singing in a choir, working for the Literacy Council, reading books, rescuing dogs, crocheting, and being with family. Diane stayed in the area until her retirement when she bought a camper and enjoyed exploring the United States visiting old friends and making lots of new ones along the way.