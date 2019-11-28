Dianne Lynn Ferrarini

Affectionately known as Dee, she was born on October 1, 1947 in Wilmette, IL to Angelo and Marsha (Nee Gonzalez) Ferrarini. Growing up in Northbrook, IL; she attended St. Norbert Academy and then graduated in 1965 from Glenbrook North High School. A Champion Baton Twirler, she taught Marilyn's Majorettes and marched with Des Plaines Vanguard Drum & Bugle Corps before moving to Racine, WI in 1974 to march with the Boys of 76. Dee also marched with Kilties Senior, Minnesota Brass and Chicago Royal Aires Drum Corps; as well as instructed Racine Explorer Scout Corps, Ambassadears/New Day, Spirit of 76 and Kenosha CYO Emerald Knights. After her marching days, Dee performed in Cardiac Capers, and as a Founding Member with the Penquin Players, where audiences loved her comedy skits and dance routines. Her hobbies were bowling and knitting afghans. Dee retired from Gateway Technical College as an office manager and union steward. Catholic by faith, she attended St. Edward Church. Survivors include her sister, Susan (Frank) Happ; her brother, John Ferrarini; nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary (Steve) Halperin.