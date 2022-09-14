Dianne Letsch Anderson

Aug. 10, 1945 – Sept. 12, 2022

Dianne Marie Anderson, age 77, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, August 10, 1945, daughter of the late Robert A. and Ann Marie (Nee: White) Letsch.

Dianne graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1963” and in these younger years, she worked as a Playboy Bunny at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.

For over 50 years Dianne owned and operated a bar business in Kenosha. Her first bar opened in 1971 was named Partners II and from then on she ran “Dianne’s Place” moving through the years to three different locations last operating on 22nd Avenue. She thoroughly enjoyed socializing with her customers who were also her friends.

Dianne was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. She treasured time spent with family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her brothers: Robert Letsch of Racine, Randolph (Maureen) Letsch of Hilton Head, SC; nieces and nephews: Erin (Michael) Murphy, Brian (Aura) Letsch, Bob (Gayle) Letsch, Tim (Jean) Letsch, David (Patrice) Letsch; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews; good friends: Sis, Sherry, Pat, and Nancy; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Anderson and sister-in-law, Karen Letsch.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: