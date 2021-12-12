Dianna J. Nondorf

February 17, 1942 – November 24, 2021

RACINE—Dianna Jean Nondorf, age 79, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Dianna was born in Racine on February 17, 1942, to the late Charles and Virginia (nee: Varley) Seline. She was a proud 1961 graduate of Saint Catherine’s High School. Dianna went on to graduate from St. Luke’s School of Nursing and later earned her BSN from Alverno College. On December 2, 1961, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Dianna was united in marriage with the love of her life, James A. Nondorf, Sr.

Dianna dedicated her life to helping others through her vocation of nursing. She served as a surgical nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center for many years. She also taught future aides and was currently providing care and assessments at various assisted living homes in our community. Dianna’s life exemplified this adage: “Save one life, you’re a hero. Save a hundred lives, you’re a nurse.”

With profound faith, Dianna was a spirited and faithful member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church for over 58 years. She was active with Catholic Woman’s Club of Racine, and St. Lucy’s Round Robin sheepshead club, made countless rosaries for others, volunteered at the Racine Marian Center, and yearly attended the Women of Christ Conference. Dianna also enjoyed ceramics, crafting, jewelry making, and baking – especially her trademark Pecan Dreams.

Surviving are her loving husband of 60 years, Jim; their children, Patricia “Patti” Nondorf-Gill and James A. (Julie) Nondorf, Jr.; grandsons, Michael, Lucas, and Andrew Gill and James “Ben” Nondorf; great-granddaughter, Adley Jean Gill; sisters, Kathy (Paul) Thomas and Deborah Seline; Aunt Millie Seline, her cousin Nancy Meek; nephews Richard Larson and Russell Larson and nieces Rebecca Idstein (Shelby) and Sandra Dieck (Shelby); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends. In addition to her parents, Dianna was greeted in Heaven by her brother, Richard Seline; sister, Theresa (William) Conner; Cousin Robert Seline, and Uncle Harry Seline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 12:00 noon at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave.) with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil, MCBS, officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Friday, December 17th, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon (for those who wish to join, rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m.). Private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. In memory of Dianna, memorials to the “St. Lucy Legacy Fund” have been suggested.

Special note of thanks to Ascension All Saints, especially ICU nurse Melissa, for the compassionate care and support given in Dianna’s time of need. May God Bless you always!

