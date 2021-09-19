Oct. 27, 1953—Sept. 11, 2021

RACINE—Diane Vidian Chevian, formerly of Racine is now with God after she peacefully passed away at her home in New York, at the age of 67.

She was the loving and devoted wife to Fr Michael Chevian. She and her husband were blessed with two children, Alexandra and Kristina, who were the greatest joys in her life.

Diane has been an active and dedicated member of the Armenian Church, in both Racine and New York where she lived until her death. She served as Choir Director, ACYOA youth group director, Choir Central Council Chairperson, as well as an instructor of Liturgical music program, and summer Youth program of the St Nersess Seminary, where her husband was Dean of the Seminary. Diane will be remembered by all, in for her energy, faith and devotion to the Armenian Church. Diane also served as Admission Director of the Hudson County Montessori School in New Rochelle, New York. Her previous work was in Human Resources at Marine Bank in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Her contagious laugh, fighting spirit, lively texts, and warmth of character will be sorely missed as well as her competitive banter as an avid sports enthusiast for her favorite teams, the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks.