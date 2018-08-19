Diane Tischendorf (Nee Muehl)/(f/k/a Hossalla)
On Sunday, July 29, 2018, Diane Tischendorf, wife, mother, daughter, sister, passed away at the age of 81 at her home in Escondido, CA.
She will forever and lovingly be remembered by her husband Roger, children Darrel (Joy) and Dani-Lynn (Jon) and grandchildren Tonja, Joseph and Carlos.
Diane is the daughter of Harry and Marcella and survived by siblings Sandy (John), Richard (Karen), Janie (Thomas) and Grace. She will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A small family celebration of Diane’s life will be held at a later date upon her return to Wisconsin. Interment will follow in the Tischendorf family plot at Arlington Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI.
