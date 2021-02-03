Diane Mann

During Diane’s final months battling her disease, she mourned the loss of her nephew Michael Neumann, Aunt Joanie Pisarek, Uncle David (Bonnie) South, and our dogs best friend, Ron (Bev) Haag. Family, friends and all her furry friends meant everything to Diane and she will be missed by all. Diane was always the teacher and stressed the importance of reading to a child at a young age so that is would build the foundation for future growth. She would be ever so pleased as a final wish that people just take the time to read a story to a child to promote this growth.