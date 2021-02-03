Diane Mann

(nee: Neumann) Age 72, found peace on January 31, 2021 after decades enduring Lupus. She will be united with our beloved daughter Melissa Mann, parents Rodella and Peter Neumann, and brothers Dr. Joel and Kenneth Neumann.
She is survived by her loving husband John, sister-in-laws Arleen Neumann and Rosemary Neumann, nephews and nieces Peter (Kathy) Neumann, Dr. Larry (Lorraine) Neumann, Kathleen (Jeff ) Scott, Danielle (Bill) Zoesch, and her many grand and great-grand nephews and nieces.
During Diane’s final months battling her disease, she mourned the loss of her nephew Michael Neumann, Aunt Joanie Pisarek, Uncle David (Bonnie) South, and our dogs best friend, Ron (Bev) Haag. Family, friends and all her furry friends meant everything to Diane and she will be missed by all. Diane was always the teacher and stressed the importance of reading to a child at a young age so that is would build the foundation for future growth. She would be ever so pleased as a final wish that people just take the time to read a story to a child to promote this growth.
A special thanks is extended to the many doctors who worked with Diane throughout the years, Aurora at Home Hospice Care, friends and neighbors who have supported Diane. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Ripon College in Memory of Melissa A. Mann, PO BOX 248, Ripon, WI 54971 or the Wisconsin Humane Society in both Diane and Melissa names.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. After 50 years of marriage, “Good-bye my love—until we meet again.”
