June 21, 1945—April 16, 2020

UNION GROVE—Diane M. Fay, age 74, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at the Villa at Lincoln Park.

She was born on June 21, 1945 to parents Elmer and Helen (nee: Haller) Brule in Crookston, MN. Diane was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church. She loved to watch television, especially soap operas and the Price is Right. Her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughter, Paige. She will be dearly missed.

Diane is survived by her sons, Sean and Kevin (Kristine) Fay; granddaughter, Paige.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; son Chris.

Inurnment will take place at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

