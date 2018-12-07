Try 1 month for 99¢
Diane Lynne Fredrick

August 13, 1952 – November 30, 2018

NEKOOSA, WI (formerly of Racine) – Diane Lynne (nee: Jorgensen) Fredrick, age 66, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, of cardiac failure on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau – surrounded with the love of her family.

Diane was born in Racine on August 13, 1952 to the late Warren and LaVerne (nee: Reth) Jorgensen. A 1970 graduate of William Horlick High School, she was united in marriage with the love of her life & best-friend, Clarence Carl Fredrick, on July 25, 1970 at Atonement Lutheran Church. They lived in Racine until retiring to Nekoosa in 2016.

Diane was employed as a child-care teacher at Racine KinderCare (700 3 Mile Rd.) for over 25 years, from where she retired. Diane was all about her family and cherished spending time with all of her loved ones – especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her loving husband of over 48 years, Clarence; their children, Mark (Nicole) Fredrick, Mike (Toni) Fredrick and Brian (Heather) Fredrick; grandchildren, Jessica (Jeremy) Celeste, Melissa (Luke) Roeske, Brooke (Mike Trayler) Fredrick; Austin, Faith, Alexandria and Brian Jr. Fredrick; great-grandchildren, Carter and Harley Celeste, Cameron and Ashton Roeske, and Jade Trayler; sisters, Cheryl Nelson, Patty Calverley and Dawn Knitter; brother, Darryl (Julie) Jorgensen; sisters-in-law, Melody (Paul) Boyle and Dawn Lemmer; brother-in-law, Larry (Donna) Fredrick; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Randall Jorgensen; brother-in-law, David Nelson; and by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Betty (nee: Harmel) Fredrick, Sr.

In accordance with Diane’s wishes, private family services were held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 11:00 am. Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiated. Interment followed in West Lawn Memorial Park.

