Diane Lynne Fredrick

August 13, 1952 – November 30, 2018
NEKOOSA, WI (formerly of Racine) – Diane Lynne (nee: Jorgensen) Fredrick, age 66, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, of cardiac failure on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau – surrounded with the love of her family.
Diane was born in Racine on August 13, 1952 to the late Warren and LaVerne (nee: Reth) Jorgensen. A 1970 graduate of William Horlick High School, she was united in marriage with the love of her life & best-friend, Clarence Carl Fredrick, on July 25, 1970 at Atonement Lutheran Church. They lived in Racine until retiring to Nekoosa in 2016.
Diane was employed as a child-care teacher at Racine KinderCare (700 3 Mile Rd.) for over 25 years, from where she retired. Diane was all about her family and cherished spending time with all of her loved ones – especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her loving husband of over 48 years, Clarence; their children, Mark (Nicole) Fredrick, Mike (Toni) Fredrick and Brian (Heather) Fredrick; grandchildren, Jessica (Jeremy) Celeste, Melissa (Luke) Roeske, Brooke (Mike Trayler) Fredrick; Austin, Faith, Alexandria and Brian Jr. Fredrick; great-grandchildren, Carter and Harley Celeste, Cameron and Ashton Roeske, and Jade Trayler; sisters, Cheryl Nelson, Patty Calverley and Dawn Knitter; brother, Darryl (Julie) Jorgensen; sisters-in-law, Melody (Paul) Boyle and Dawn Lemmer; brother-in-law, Larry (Donna) Fredrick; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Randall Jorgensen; brother-in-law, David Nelson; and by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Betty (nee: Harmel) Fredrick, Sr.
In accordance with Diane’s wishes, private family services were held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 11:00 am. Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiated. Interment followed in West Lawn Memorial Park.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.