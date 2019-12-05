Diane Lucille Bueno (Dunwiddie), 76, of Racine, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital in Franklin. Diane was born on April 23, 1943 in Hollywood, California, the daughter of Lucille Priesgen and Brooks Dunwiddie. Diane was very family oriented; she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a caring heart and radiated compassion. She enjoyed pastimes of tap dancing, roller skating, ice skating, sewing, singing, hand making dresses for her daughters, creative wall art, and using trichem paint for beds. Diane had a creative and crafty nature. She took great pleasure in cooking and serving homemade meals for her family. Diane worked at DeRango’s “The Pizza King” as a waitress for 10 years with the owner John DeRango. She also worked at Park Hotel for 7+ years as a waitress, working with her friend Bud. She had also spent time working at Prospect Heights in the kitchen with longtime friends for 15+ years.