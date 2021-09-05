January 15, 1953 – August 29, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT — Diane Linda Cruz (nee Benitez), 68, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021, at the Vista Medical Center in Waukegan, IL.
Diane was born in Racine to Manuel and Frances (nee Pena) Benitez, Sr. on January 15, 1953. After graduating from William Horlick High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from UW-Parkside. Diane retired from Cree Lighting on her birthday in 2019.
Diane was a loving mother and family matriarch. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was an avid dancer who was always ready when the music played. She enjoyed watching movies, stage plays, and the performing arts. Diane also had a passion for bowling. She bowled in local leagues annually. She was a volunteer for the Por La Gente Association of Racine, WI for many years. She attended Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant. Her infectious personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Diane will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Mary Alice Garza; brothers: Manuel Benitez, Jr and Gus Benitez; sons: Randy Cruz and Nicky Cruz; granddaughters: Adriana Cruz, Victoria (John) Slomski III, Sabrina Cruz, and Gabriella Cruz; great-grandsons: Chiron Menore and Dashiell Koepsel; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents Manuel Benitez, Sr., and Frances P. Benitez; and brothers: Eugene Benitez and Roger Benitez.
A celebration of Diane’s life will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, beginning with a visitation at 11:00 AM until a Funeral Mass starting at 1:00 PM. A service of committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences and stories about Diane may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361