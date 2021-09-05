Diane Linda Cruz

Diane was born in Racine to Manuel and Frances (nee Pena) Benitez, Sr. on January 15, 1953. After graduating from William Horlick High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from UW-Parkside. Diane retired from Cree Lighting on her birthday in 2019.

Diane was a loving mother and family matriarch. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was an avid dancer who was always ready when the music played. She enjoyed watching movies, stage plays, and the performing arts. Diane also had a passion for bowling. She bowled in local leagues annually. She was a volunteer for the Por La Gente Association of Racine, WI for many years. She attended Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant. Her infectious personality will be missed by all who knew her.