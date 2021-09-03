January 15, 1953 – August 29, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – Diane Linda Cruz (nee Benitez), 68, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021, at the Vista Medical Center in Waukegan, IL.
A celebration of Diane’s life will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, beginning with a visitation at 11:00 AM until a Funeral Mass starting at 1:00 PM. A service of committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. A full obituary notice will be in Sunday’s edition. Online condolences and stories about Diane may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361