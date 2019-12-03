Diane Lillian Tyree (Malyszko) 77, a longtime resident of both Racine and Tichigan (Waterford), Wisconsin, passed away Sunday the 24th of November at Columbia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

She was the wife of Daniel K. Tyree (Bud) and they shared 55 years of marriage and are the parents of Renée L. Tyree (Phoenix, AZ) and Michael J. Tyree (Tucson, AZ). Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of Joseph Malyszko and Emily Walczak Malyszko, who preceded her in death. Diane is survived by her husband Daniel Tyree, children Renée Tyree and Michael Tyree.

Diane was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Racine and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Big Bend. She was a devout Catholic and served the church and community in various roles, including being a Eucharistic Minister.