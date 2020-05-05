September 15, 1931 — April 19, 2020
STURTEVANT — Diane L. Voss, age 88; beloved wife of the late Dave Voss; dear mother of Mark (Peggy) Voss, Gary (Sue) Voss, Debra (Herbert) Krupp and Cheryl Voss; and cherished grandmother of Steve, Dan, Patrick, Greg, Jeff, Narada, Jennifer, Matt, Mike and Tim; passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center.
Services for Diane will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Cole Griffin officiating. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/LwOIEkEBlog on Thursday beginning at 11:45 a.m. (service will start at 12 noon). Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Grace Church in Racine, in her name would be appreciated.
Special thanks to her daughter, Debra, who stepped in to lovingly care for her mother when she needed extra help for weeks at a time and the Killarney Kourt Assisted Living Staff.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant
262-552-9000
