Diane L. Voss

Services for Diane will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Cole Griffin officiating. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/LwOIEkEBlog on Thursday beginning at 11:45 a.m. (service will start at 12 noon). Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Grace Church in Racine, in her name would be appreciated.