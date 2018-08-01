Diane Koker
July 14, 1947—July 28, 2018
RACINE—Diane (nee: Riegelman) Koker, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Oakridge Care Center.
She was born in Racine on July 14, 1947, the daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn Riegelman. Diane was a 1965 graduate of Lutheran High School, and worked for Unico for 30 years. On October 14, 1967, she was united in marriage to David Koker at Epiphany Lutheran Church. Diane was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She always put others first and loved everyone. Diane’s hobbies were reading mystery novels, and eating Rollos while watching her favorite TV show, Jeopardy! She also enjoyed going out to dinner, and going to the movies with her husband and family.
Diane will be deeply missed by her husband of 50 years, David Koker; children, Lisa Koker, Ann (Scott) Patzen, Jon Koker, and Matt Koker; grandchildren, Ariella (Juan) Sauceda, Holden Rodriguez, and Josh and Savannah Patzen; great grandchildren, Kailee, Kendrick, and Darrius, and her sister, Eileen (Don) Bahrs. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In keeping with Diane’s wishes, private services have been held. For those wishing to send a memorial in Diane’s memory, a donation to the Humane Society would be appreciated.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.