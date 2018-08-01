Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Diane Koker

July 14, 1947—July 28, 2018

RACINE—Diane (nee: Riegelman) Koker, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Oakridge Care Center.

She was born in Racine on July 14, 1947, the daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn Riegelman. Diane was a 1965 graduate of Lutheran High School, and worked for Unico for 30 years. On October 14, 1967, she was united in marriage to David Koker at Epiphany Lutheran Church. Diane was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She always put others first and loved everyone. Diane’s hobbies were reading mystery novels, and eating Rollos while watching her favorite TV show, Jeopardy! She also enjoyed going out to dinner, and going to the movies with her husband and family.

Diane will be deeply missed by her husband of 50 years, David Koker; children, Lisa Koker, Ann (Scott) Patzen, Jon Koker, and Matt Koker; grandchildren, Ariella (Juan) Sauceda, Holden Rodriguez, and Josh and Savannah Patzen; great grandchildren, Kailee, Kendrick, and Darrius, and her sister, Eileen (Don) Bahrs. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In keeping with Diane’s wishes, private services have been held. For those wishing to send a memorial in Diane’s memory, a donation to the Humane Society would be appreciated.

