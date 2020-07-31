1962 – 2020
Diane Kelly Mcpherson, age 58, passed away suddenly but peacefully on July 27, 2020. Diane enjoyed a simple life full of happiness. Her favorite place was up north at her childhood vacation cabin where she spent summers swimming, fishing and relaxing by the fire. Diane had a love for gardening and watching birds from her kitchen window. Diane found much of her joy by making others smile. Additionally Diane’s greatest treasure was becoming a grandmother to three amazing grandsons that she loved more than anything.
There will be no service at this time due to COVID-19, but a gathering to celebrate Diane’s life will be planned in the coming months.
Diane is survived by her daughter Codie Welter (son-in-law Zach Welter), her daughter Carly Eick (son-in-law Zach Eick), grandchildren Tucker Welter, Ryder Welter, and Jaxson Eick; sisters Kelly Mcpherson and Patty Randall along with her brothers Tom Mcpherson (wife Janet Mcpherson) Mark Mcpherson (wife Roberta Mcpherson) and Glenn Mcpherson (wife Kelly Mcpherson); life-long best friend Laurie Macella.
