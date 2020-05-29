December 2, 1947 — May 24, 2020
RACINE — Diane Kay Haase, 72, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Racine on December 2, 1947, daughter of the late Robert and Lorraine (Née: Luvsby) Lekas.
Diane was united in marriage to the love of her life, James Haase, on March 22, 1969.
Diane was a dedicated homemaker for her family. She even had time to operate a daycare business and a cleaning business. Diane had a great love for animals, especially dogs and birds.
Diane leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Jim Haase; daughter, Jennifer Delgado; son, Jeremy (Terasa) Haase; grandchildren, Mikayla Haase 18, Jessica Delgado 17, Julia Delgado 15, Jacob Delgado 13, Jaden Delgado 11, Mason Farber 9, Kira Haase 6, and Nathan Haase 9; brother, Gary Lekas; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to her parents, Diane is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lekas.
A celebration of Diane’s life will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, 4:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society – Racine Campus. The family has requested that you wear bright colored clothing to the service.
In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests, we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasnt, WI 53402
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.