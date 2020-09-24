× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 3, 1942 — September 2, 2020

Diane Karen Kozak, age 78, of the Town of Norway, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on September 2, 2020. Diane was born to Edward A. and Pauline E. (nee. Brown) Derner on March 3, 1942, in Buffalo, NY.

Diane grew up and graduated high school in Kenmore, N.Y. and continued her education at the Erie Technical College. Diane played softball, where she earned the nicknamed “Danny”, for American and Canadian teams in Buffalo, NY. While attending college she met the love of her life, John Chester Kozak. They were married at St Christopher’s Church in Tonawanda, NY on August 24, 1961.

Diane and John moved several times throughout their lives beginning in Lexington, KY (4yrs) while John studied Metallurgical Engineering, Buffalo, NY (7yrs), Waterbury, CT (4yrs), Kenosha, WI (17yrs), Perrysburg, OH (7yrs) and finally settling down in the Town of Norway for the past 20 years. It is here that they started a tree farm business. Diane was a loyal member of Yorkville Methodist Church.