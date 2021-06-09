July 9, 1953—June 3, 2021

RACINE—Diane Helen Hoaglund (nee Stickland), 67, passed away at her home on June 3, 2021, after four long hard years of battling cancer. She was born in Racine on July 9, 1953, the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (nee Wojciechowski) Stickland.

She was a graduate of Racine St. Catherine’s High School. She worked many years in many roles for the City of Racine, the last of which was as a Desk Clerk at the Racine Public Library until her retirement in 2010.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and her brother, Dennis.

Surviving is her brother, William, of Chicago; her daughter, Valerie, of Racine; her son, Ross, of Chicago; beloved grandchildren: Donovan and Miles; her cat, Frosty; and many other relatives and dear friends.

She was an avid QVC and online shopper, and collector of Boyds Bears, crystal figurines, carousels, and porcelain dolls and was a hard-core Green Bay Packers fan.