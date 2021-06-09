July 9, 1953—June 3, 2021
RACINE—Diane Helen Hoaglund (nee Stickland), 67, passed away at her home on June 3, 2021, after four long hard years of battling cancer. She was born in Racine on July 9, 1953, the daughter of the late Edward and Helen (nee Wojciechowski) Stickland.
She was a graduate of Racine St. Catherine’s High School. She worked many years in many roles for the City of Racine, the last of which was as a Desk Clerk at the Racine Public Library until her retirement in 2010.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and her brother, Dennis.
Surviving is her brother, William, of Chicago; her daughter, Valerie, of Racine; her son, Ross, of Chicago; beloved grandchildren: Donovan and Miles; her cat, Frosty; and many other relatives and dear friends.
She was an avid QVC and online shopper, and collector of Boyds Bears, crystal figurines, carousels, and porcelain dolls and was a hard-core Green Bay Packers fan.
Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, at the funeral home, Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 1:00 until 3:00 PM and Monday, June 14, 2021 at the funeral home at 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. The funeral service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to Diane’s page on the funeral home website, select visitation/service then select live stream. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
