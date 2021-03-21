KENOSHA — Diane H. Prell, age 82 of Kenosha passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., Racine. (To view the service live, please log onto the church’s Facebook page). Inurnment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Friends may meet with the family on Friday, March 26th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.