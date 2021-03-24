January 29, 1939—March 17, 2021

KENOSHA—Diane H. Prell, age 82, of Kenosha, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Diane was born January 29, 1939 in San Diego, California, to Jerald S. and Emily M. (nee Janota) Schwarz. She grew up and attended school in Kenosha.

On January 3, 1956, she was united in marriage to Elmer G. Prell in Cleveland, Ohio.

Diane loved children, especially her own. Her love of children and her desire to be someone who made a difference in their lives led her down a path which resulted in her becoming a much beloved teacher. She began taking classes and graduated from the Racine-Kenosha County Teachers College in Union Grove, Wisconsin on May 28, 1970. Diane earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on August 21, 1971 and continued working towards a Master’s degree while teaching.

Diane began her teaching career at Union Grove Middle School where she taught 7th and 8th grade science for 26 years. After retirement, she missed teaching so much that she served as a substitute teacher at Hillcrest School in Kenosha and Concordia Lutheran School in Racine for several years.