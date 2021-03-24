January 29, 1939—March 17, 2021
KENOSHA—Diane H. Prell, age 82, of Kenosha, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Diane was born January 29, 1939 in San Diego, California, to Jerald S. and Emily M. (nee Janota) Schwarz. She grew up and attended school in Kenosha.
On January 3, 1956, she was united in marriage to Elmer G. Prell in Cleveland, Ohio.
Diane loved children, especially her own. Her love of children and her desire to be someone who made a difference in their lives led her down a path which resulted in her becoming a much beloved teacher. She began taking classes and graduated from the Racine-Kenosha County Teachers College in Union Grove, Wisconsin on May 28, 1970. Diane earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on August 21, 1971 and continued working towards a Master’s degree while teaching.
Diane began her teaching career at Union Grove Middle School where she taught 7th and 8th grade science for 26 years. After retirement, she missed teaching so much that she served as a substitute teacher at Hillcrest School in Kenosha and Concordia Lutheran School in Racine for several years.
A faithful member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and prior to that Pentecost Lutheran church, both in Racine, Diane will be remembered for her deeply held religious beliefs and her faith in God. At her churches she served by singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and Catechism and in many other ways.
Diane had an endless love for all animals, especially her dogs. She oved everything about the natural world and was forever curious about it. She was a voracious reader and loved to write poems and short stories for children. She enjoyed gardening and travelling, but her biggest source of joy was her family.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Elmer; her loving children: Brian (Sandra) Prell, Sally Dudley, Jerald Prell, Judy Bachmeier, Daniel Prell, Andrew (Tammy) Prell, Jennifer Tromp, and Suzanne Koplein; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Schwarz; her brother, Andrew (Patty) Schwarz; many other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerald and Emily Schwarz.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. David Knight and everyone at St. Catherine’s Hospital Cancer Center for their kindness and caring over the last 4-1/2 years.
Friends may meet with the family on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Avenue, Racine. (To view the service live, please log into the church’s Facebook page). Inurnment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to The Humane Society of the United States, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
