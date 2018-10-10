September 29, 1945—October 5, 2018
BANCROFT—Diane F. Timmerman, age 73, of Bancroft, passed away Friday morning, October 5, 2018 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau after a long fought battle with cancer.
She fought hard, with grace, and throughout, faced this battle as she did everything else in life, head on, one day at a time, and on her terms.
Diane was born September 29, 1945 in Milwaukee the daughter of Clayton and Francis (Kopcha) Dennis. She married John D. Timmerman on August 3rd, 2002.
Diane moved to the Bancroft area in 1999 where she and John enjoyed retirement. Diane loved to spend time with her family and friends, enjoyed cheering on the Brewers, Badgers and Packers, cross stitching baby blankets, but mostly she enjoyed living her life to the fullest. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Plainfield.
She is survived by her husband, John D. Timmerman, Bancroft; her loving children, Mo Phillips, Kathie Latus, Tom Phillips(Sherri), Jeffrey Timmerman(Doreen), Johnny Timmerman; her brother, Gary Dennis, her loving grandchildren Jeffrey, Alina, Alfred, Paige, Claire, Sammi, Alek, Joey and great grandchildren, James, Kylin, Darian, Daysia, and Arley; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Daniel J Phillips; grandson Kyle Latus; Sisters, Shirley Brown and Sharon Wood, and Brothers Clayton “Junior” Dennis, and Gaylord Dennis.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.stahlfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the many Nurses, Doctors, and staff at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Cancer Center for their compassion, care and attention to her, especially in her final days. They treated her like family. Kindness takes just a moment, but our gratefulness will last forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.