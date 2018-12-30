Try 1 month for 99¢
Diane Collins

8/14/1935—12/28/2018

CALEDONIA—Passed away on Friday December 28, 2018, age 83 years.

Loving wife of Paul for more than 60 years. Dear mother of Kathleen Collins, Mary Beth(Steve) Wallner, Brian(Tammy) Collins, and Patti(Mark) Dahlman. Grandmother of Alison, Kerry, Erin, Kaitlin, Sean, Casey, Kaitlyn, Drew, and Karley. Great grandmother of Tyler. Sister of Carol Burda, Robert Wisniewski and Ronald Wisniewski, the late Thomas Wisniewski, and the late Sylvia Anderson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11AM at St. Louis Church, 13207 Cty Rd. G.

Diane graduated salutatorian from Pulaski High School, after which she had a long career as a RN. She was a strong woman, devoted wife, and wonderful mother who was active in her church and once played accordion in a band. She also loved to express her artistic side in many ways, including watercolors.

