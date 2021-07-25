Diane Carol Schallert

Diane was born December 21, 1937 in Menominee, MI to Gallerd and Bernice Todish. She had two sisters Kay & Suzanne and brother Thomas followed. She moved with her family to Racine, WI in 1947 and attended Howell Elementary, Mitchell Jr High and Washington Park High School. Her senior year she met a handsome football player, Raymond “Dale” Schallert. They both graduated in the spring of 1956. Diane entered St Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing and graduated as RN in 1959. In January 1960 she and Dale married at St. Edward’s Church in Racine, WI.

Her first position was Staff Nurse with University of Wisconsin Hospital. She continued her professional career and education throughout the Midwest; St. Mary’s Hospital in Stevens Point WI, Waukegan IL Hospital, Mendota State Psych Dept, and Wausau WI Hospital. While in Wausau she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing followed by her master’s degree. From there she went to SSM Quality Development in St. Louis Missouri. She retired in 2004 from MetaStar Inc. in Madison WI where she worked in Quality Healthcare Development. She developed QA QM QI (Quality Assurance, Quality Management, Quality Improvement) programs. She held member and leadership positions in National Quality Nursing, CPHQ Development and training groups. Her nursing career allowed for her loving personality, concern, and attention to exact detail to guide the way. She held a passion for caring for others.