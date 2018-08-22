October 9, 1959—August 16, 2018
RACINE—It is with great sadness that the family of Diane Cheryl Oertel announces her passing, on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the age of 58 years.
Diane will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years Brian Oertel.
Diane will also be fondly remembered by her mother Dorothy Smith, sisters Debra Smith and Barbra Kitchell, and brother Daniel Smith. As well as many nieces and nephews and all of the accompanying spouses. Not to forget her many friends and co-workers.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018. Visitation at 3:00 PM, and Service at 4:00 PM, at Crossroads Apostolic Church, 2450 Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177 Pastor Todd Malkasian will be officiating.
Although born in Viroqua, Wisconsin, Diane spent most of her early life in Union Grove, Wisconsin. She attended school in Union Grove and graduated from Union Grove High School in 1977. After graduation Diane began working in the parts department of Case Corp. She held various positions during her 40 years with Case and traveled to many countries on behalf of Case->CaseIH->CNH->CNH-Global.
She became Mrs. Brian Oertel on January 28, 1984, and for 35 years, the two of them were true soul mates in every respect.
While working at CNH and married to Brian, Diane worked full time including many days with many long hours, Diane was able to completed her Bachelors Degree in Business from Alverno College.
She enjoyed camping, sewing, reading, and family gatherings of all types.
